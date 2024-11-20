Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Barnesville High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical electrifies the stage with humor, heart, and high-energy music, successfully capturing the spirit of Rick Riordan’s beloved novel. Adapted for the stage by Joe Tracz, with dynamic music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, the production brings a fresh, scrappy charm to the mythological adventure that resonates with fans and newcomers alike.

Story and Adaptation

The plot follows Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he is a demigod and the son of Poseidon. Tasked with recovering Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a thrilling quest alongside Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Together, they encounter gods, monsters, and life-changing lessons.

While the adaptation condenses some elements of the book to fit its runtime, the core themes of friendship, self-discovery, and resilience remain intact. The production makes inventive use of minimalist sets and props, encouraging the audience to engage their imagination—mirroring Percy’s journey of navigating a world he is only beginning to understand. Lighting effects and clever choreography add energy and spectacle, especially in battle scenes and encounters with mythical creatures.

Music and Performance

Rob Rokicki’s score is an exciting blend of rock influences and theatrical flair. The Barnesville cast, supported by a pit conducted by Isaac Frauendienst, delivered the music with enthusiasm and precision. From the opening number, “The Day I Got Expelled,” it was clear the performers were having fun, setting the tone for an engaging show.

Standout Performances

Trysten Nystuen as Percy Jackson

Trysten brought the perfect mix of vulnerability and charisma to Percy, embodying the character’s growth from a “problem kid” to a confident hero. His performance shone in songs like “Good Kid” and “Son of Poseidon,” which explore Percy’s internal struggles and his eventual acceptance of his identity. “Good Kid,” in particular, was a standout moment, resonating with anyone who has ever felt misunderstood or overlooked.

Chloe Desing as Annabeth Chase

Chloe gave a commanding and layered performance as Annabeth. Her intelligence and determination were palpable, and her delivery of “My Grand Plan” was both powerful and poignant. The song revealed Annabeth’s ambition and vulnerability, making her a compelling and relatable character.

Healey Brekhus as Grover Underwood and Mr. D

Healey’s portrayal of Grover brought humor and heart to the production. His nervous charm and loyalty made him a fan favorite, and his performance of “The Tree on the Hill” added emotional depth, revealing Grover’s guilt and determination to make amends. Healey also stole the show with his hilarious turn as Mr. D, delivering “Another Terrible Day” to raucous applause.

Final Thoughts

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is a spirited and heartfelt adaptation that embraces its scrappy roots. With a talented cast and infectious energy, it captures the humor, adventure, and emotional depth of the original story. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or new to Percy’s world, this production offers a thoroughly entertaining experience for all ages.

