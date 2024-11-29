Review: BIG FISH at Horizon Middle School Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come join Moorhead High Theatre for their enchanting production of Big Fish, a journey into a world of larger-than-life stories, heartfelt family moments, and breathtaking spectacles. Once again, Rebecca Meyer-Larson and her team have assembled an incredible cast, bringing this magical show to life with remarkable talent. Each actor delivered a performance brimming with depth and authenticity, making the show an unforgettable experience.

The costumes were a visual feast, blending whimsy, fantasy, and heartfelt realism to bring this diverse world to life. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, each costume not only reflected the character’s personality but also enhanced the vibrant, magical atmosphere of the show. A special shout-out to Lance Morlock for his fantastic work on costumes.

As always, the choreography by Meleah LaPlante, assisted by Colby Schwartzwalter, was beautifully executed, elevating the production with its graceful and dynamic movements.

Of course, we can’t talk about Big Fish without mentioning the music. Brian Cole and his pit orchestra did an exceptional job, seamlessly supporting the emotional highs and lows of the production with their expert musicianship.

Sam Schaefer as Edward Bloom was a true standout, carrying the show with charisma and a perfect balance of humor and poignancy. His powerful voice soared in emotional numbers like "Be the Hero" and "Daffodils", captivating the audience. In quieter moments, especially during "How It Ends", his voice conveyed the weight of a life fully lived, bringing many audience members to tears. Schaefer’s seamless transition between showmanship and intimate vulnerability was astonishing, and the chemistry between Edward and Sandra was pure magic. Their first meeting in "Time Stops" was a beautiful portrayal of love at first sight, filled with wonder and romantic energy that set the tone for their relationship.

Evan Froslie as Will Bloom gave a performance that was both emotionally nuanced and deeply relatable. As the skeptical son unraveling the truth behind his father’s extraordinary stories, Froslis brought a grounded presence to the fantastical world of Big Fish. His solo in "Stranger" was a standout, showcasing Will’s vulnerability and desire to connect with his father. In "What’s Next", Froslis matched Schaefer’s charisma, creating a powerful dynamic that underscored the growing connection between father and son.

Eleanor Culloton as Sandra Bloom brought grace, warmth, and quiet strength to the role, beautifully capturing the essence of Edward’s steadfast and loving wife. As the heart of the story, Culloton balanced tenderness with resilience, delivering a stunning vocal performance in "Two Men in My Life". Her portrayal of Sandra’s emotional depth and vulnerability, especially in "I Don’t Need a Roof", was nothing short of breathtaking.

Ashlyn Kanuch as Josephine Bloom brought warmth, wit, and compassion to her role as Will’s supportive wife. Kanuch captured the balance between humor and emotional depth, serving as a bridge between the fantastical and grounded elements of the story.

Kajer Schmidt as Young Will Bloom gave a charming and skillful portrayal of the character, capturing both the wonder and skepticism of a child trying to understand his extraordinary father. His performance in "Fight the Dragons" was particularly memorable, highlighting the youthful energy and curiosity of Will’s younger years.

The supporting cast was just as impressive, with each actor bringing unique energy to their roles.

Allie Skauge as the Witch was a showstopper, commanding attention with her captivating blend of mystery and power. Her haunting vocal performance perfectly suited the enigmatic nature of the character.

Elise Halvorson as Jenny Hill brought heart and emotional complexity to her role, capturing the bittersweet nature of Edward’s past relationships with authenticity and grace. The chemistry between Jenny and Edward was beautifully nuanced, portraying the emotional weight of their connection.

Davie Judd as Amos Calloway was a burst of charisma and comedic timing, lighting up the stage with her eccentricity. Her performance of "Closer to Her" was a highlight, as she skillfully balanced humor with genuine emotional depth.

Isaac Leiseth as Karl the Giant was an absolute delight, embodying the gentle giant with warmth and humor. His physicality and interactions with Edward were both humorous and touching, showcasing the vulnerability beneath Karl’s intimidating exterior.

Tim Gabbard as Red Fang, the scheming antagonist, struck the perfect balance between menace and humor. His commanding stage presence and sharp delivery made him a memorable foil to Edward, adding both danger and wit to the production.

The ensemble cast, from townsfolk to circus performers to fantastical characters, created a vibrant, rich world that complemented the main narrative. Their passion and precision brought each moment to life, making every supporting character integral to Edward’s journey.

If you haven’t seen this remarkable production yet, you may only have one more chance—don’t miss it! It’s an experience that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

