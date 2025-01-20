Review: BETWEEN THE LINES at Horace High School Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Kerry Horst has once again brought the community a spectacular production with Between the Lines. This enchanting musical, based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, tells a heartfelt story of love, self-discovery, and the power of imagination. With its dynamic score and deeply moving performances, this production seamlessly blends fantasy and reality, creating a mesmerizing experience for audiences of all ages.

The set design is as imaginative as the story itself. A stage filled wall-to-wall with books creates a visually stunning yet functional environment. The fluid movement of set pieces is perfectly synchronized with the unfolding story, transporting the audience between Delilah’s real-world struggles and the fairy tale world within her favorite book.

The music, composed by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, is an eclectic mix of heartfelt ballads and playful, energetic numbers. Under the expert direction of Eric Pelletier, the pit orchestra brings the score to life with exceptional artistry, adding emotional depth to every scene.

At the heart of the production is Reese Richard as Delilah, a high school outsider who finds solace in her favorite fairy tale. Reese’s performance is nothing short of spectacular. She masterfully captures Delilah’s vulnerability and determination, carrying the audience through the character’s journey of self-discovery. Her vocals shine throughout, with standout performances on “Another Chapter” and the emotionally powerful “A Whole New Story,” which gave me chills.

Opposite Reese is Trae Reardon as Prince Oliver, the charming yet existentially conflicted hero of Delilah’s beloved book. Trae strikes the perfect balance between regal confidence and yearning, delivering heartfelt performances on “In My Perfect World” and “Something to Hold On To.” His chemistry with Reese is undeniable, adding authenticity to their connection.

Alora Rude delivers a standout performance as Grace, Delilah’s overworked yet loving mother. Alora’s portrayal resonates deeply, capturing the challenges and joys of single parenthood. Her duet with Reese on “I’m Not Through” is a poignant highlight, while her solo, “Start Again Tomorrow,” showcases her vocal talent and emotional depth.

Another scene-stealer is Veda Voegele as Jules. Veda’s electrifying performance on “Allie McAndrews” alongside Reese is a showstopper, earning thunderous applause and easily the loudest cheers of the night. Their duet felt like a rock concert, and it’s a moment audiences won’t soon forget.

Savannah Mauch dazzles in her dual role as Allie, Delilah’s high school nemesis, and Seraphima, a character within the fairy tale. Savannah’s comedic timing as Allie is spot-on, and her transformation into the ethereal Seraphima demonstrates impressive versatility.

Keagan Kratcha is a joy to watch in the dual roles of Frump and Ryan. As Frump, his exaggerated, comedic antics bring much-needed levity, while his portrayal of Ryan shows a more grounded and heartfelt side. Keagan’s range as an actor truly shines in this production.

Special mention must also go to Sara Utley as Ms. Winx/Mrs. Brown/Lady in Waiting and Garrett Wells as Rapskullio/Dr. Ducharme. Both performers deliver standout moments, with their vocal talents shining on “Mr. Darcy and Me” and “Butterflies.”

Though the cast consists of just 21 performers, the sheer talent on display makes it feel like a production of much larger scale. Each ensemble member brings energy, depth, and personality to the stage, contributing to a vibrant and immersive world.

Overall, Between the Lines is a triumph of storytelling, celebrating imagination and the courage to write your own narrative. With its heartfelt performances, stunning visuals, and memorable score, it’s a production that will leave you inspired and spellbound.

Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible show! There’s still a full weekend of performances ahead, so treat yourself and experience the magic firsthand. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Horace High School for this remarkable achievement!

