Review: A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS at Stage West

For fans of action-packed holiday cheer and absurd, tongue-in-cheek humor, A Very Die Hard Christmas is a true gift. This parody musical masterfully blends the explosive energy of the classic action film Die Hard with the warmth and whimsy of a Christmas pageant, resulting in a hilariously irreverent take on both genres.

The show faithfully follows the Die Hard storyline, centering on NYPD officer John McClane, played by David Brunsvold, who brings just the right mix of gruffness and charm. McClane battles terrorists holding hostages at Nakatomi Plaza during a holiday party. But what truly makes this production shine are the comedic liberties it takes. From Christmas carol-infused musical numbers to over-the-top villains, the show gleefully satirizes its source material while embracing its holiday spirit.

The cast delivers stellar performances across the board. Jacob Hartje is hilariously villainous as Hans Gruber, while Brunsvold’s over-the-top antics as McClane are a consistent highlight. The choreography is intentionally chaotic, and the hilariously low-budget props – including squirt guns and Nerf guns – add a layer of charm and humor. Frequent breaks of the fourth wall further enhance the comedic experience, making the audience feel like part of the fun.

The supporting cast elevates the production even further. Sarah Nelson shines as Holly, bringing both strength and wit to the role. Jarrod Danuser’s laugh-out-loud portrayal of Karl is unforgettable, and Jeanie Smith-Murphy is, as always, a delight on stage. Jim Luchsinger is another standout, while Eric Jorgenson’s take on Ellis (and not Ellis) adds even more humor to the mix. Macrae Dirkach, Emily Swenson, and the rest of the ensemble, including Heinrich... oh Heinrich, round out the cast with energy and impeccable comedic timing.

What makes A Very Die Hard Christmas truly delightful is its ability to balance a loving homage to the original film with relentless, laugh-out-loud comedy. Die-hard fans of Die Hard will revel in the clever references, while newcomers can enjoy the story as a standalone holiday adventure.

This show is the perfect treat for anyone who enjoys unconventional holiday theater and isn’t afraid to embrace the sillier side of Christmas. Be warned: this one’s definitely not for kids. But for those who like their yuletide festivities with a side of machine guns, mayhem, and nonstop laughs, A Very Die Hard Christmas is an absolute must-see.

