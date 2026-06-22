MYSTIC PIZZA Will Come to Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center
The performance is set for Monday, October 12, 2026 at 7:30 pm.
Mystic Pizza: A New Musical will come to Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center. The performance is set for Monday, October 12, 2026 at 7:30 pm.
Mystic Pizza: A New Musical delivers the beloved story from the iconic film with a score packed with unforgettable hits from the ’80s and ’90s.
Follow Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate friendship, romance, and taking chances – all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint. Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments, high-energy choreography, and chart-topping favorites like “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN,” “TRUE COLORS,” and “NOTHING’S GONNA STOP US NOW,” Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.
Available in series with Beetlejuice & A Beautiful Noise starting July 21. Single tickets on-sale August 21.
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