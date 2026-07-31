Review: DISNEYS FROZEN at Trollwood Performing Arts School

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There is something truly special about a Trollwood Performing Arts School production. Every summer, high school students from across the region come together to create theatre that consistently rivals productions featuring performers twice their age. What makes it even more remarkable is that the talent extends far beyond the cast. The orchestra, technical crew, designers, stage management team, and countless students working behind the scenes are all high school students, learning their craft while producing theatre of an astonishingly high caliber.

This year's production of Frozen: The Broadway Musical continues that tradition in spectacular fashion. In her directorial debut, Broadway and Trollwood alum Becky Gulsvig returns home to lead the next generation of performers, and the result is a production filled with heart, humor, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable performances. It's easy to see why Trollwood has become one of the premier youth theatre programs in the country.

From the opening moments, the production establishes an enchanting world. Scenic and Lighting Designer Jack Mehler creates a visually stunning Arendelle through an imaginative blend of scenic elements and atmospheric lighting, while Costume Designer Katie Curry fills the stage with beautiful costumes that perfectly capture the elegance and fantasy of the story. Choreographer Grady Bowman keeps the large ensemble in constant motion with energetic, polished choreography that makes every musical number feel alive.

The show opens with "A Little Bit of You," introducing Micayla Christensen as Young Elsa and Emma Buth as Young Anna. Both young performers are exceptional, but Emma Buth absolutely captivated me. She possesses remarkable stage presence, natural charisma, and confidence well beyond her years. If this performance is any indication, she has an incredibly bright future on the stage ahead of her. Christensen complements her beautifully, portraying Elsa's fear and uncertainty with genuine emotion while already displaying an impressive vocal ability.

The emotional journey continues seamlessly through "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?", one of the musical's signature moments. Watching the story transition from childhood to adulthood through the performances of the young and older sisters is beautifully handled, making the passage of time both emotionally effective and visually elegant.

As adult Anna, Ame Zosel delivers one of the evening's standout performances. She brings infectious optimism, boundless energy, impeccable comedic timing, and a powerhouse voice to every scene. Whether leading "For the First Time in Forever," sharing the playful chemistry of "Love Is an Open Door" alongside Hans, or discovering unexpected romance during "What Do You Know About Love" with Kristoff, Zosel commands the stage with confidence and charm.

Opposite her, Lily Damico gives a wonderfully nuanced performance as Elsa. She perfectly balances Elsa's vulnerability with quiet strength, allowing audiences to connect with every step of her emotional journey. Her Act I finale, "Let It Go," is everything audiences hope it will be. Combined with dazzling theatrical effects, gorgeous staging, and Damico's soaring vocals, it brings the first act to an electrifying close. Later, during "I Can't Lose You," Damico delivers one of the most impressive vocal moments of the evening with a breathtaking sustained note that earned a well-deserved eruption of applause. She follows it with an emotionally gripping performance of "Monster," showcasing both her vocal range and dramatic ability.

Seth Lamont is outstanding as Hans, effortlessly capturing the prince's charm and charisma while hinting that there may be more beneath the surface. His chemistry with Zosel makes "Love Is an Open Door" an absolute delight.

Ryder Ulmer brings warmth, sincerity, and humor to Kristoff. His performance of "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People" is genuinely funny, and his chemistry with Anna during "What Do You Know About Love" makes their relationship feel authentic and endearing.



One of the audience's biggest favorites is undoubtedly Miriam Culloton as Olaf. She perfectly captures the lovable snowman's innocence, optimism, and endless enthusiasm. Her performance of "In Summer" is filled with playful humor, earning plenty of laughter while reminding everyone why Olaf has become such an iconic character.

Comic relief continues with Aidden Laney, whose delightfully over-the-top Duke of Weselton consistently draws laughs throughout the evening. Dawson Henrickson also shines as Oaken, leading the exuberant "Hygge" with infectious energy as the entire company transforms the stage into one of the show's most entertaining sequences.

Of course, no production of Frozen succeeds without a strong supporting cast and ensemble, and Trollwood's company is exceptional from top to bottom. Every performer on stage contributes to creating the vibrant world of Arendelle, whether portraying townspeople, palace staff, hidden folk, or members of the royal court. The ensemble brings tremendous energy to every musical number, executing Grady Bowman's choreography with precision while maintaining strong character work throughout. Their commitment shines in large production numbers like "For the First Time in Forever," the joyful celebration of "Hygge," and the emotional moments that bring the story's themes of love, courage, and family to life. The depth of talent across the entire company is a testament to the incredible students who make Trollwood Performing Arts School such a special place.

The orchestra deserves tremendous recognition as well. It is easy to forget that the musicians bringing this score to life are also high school students. Under the excellent leadership of Erik Ault, they perform with professionalism, precision, and tremendous musicality, providing a rich foundation for every performance on stage.

Equally deserving of praise are the countless students behind the scenes. From lighting and sound to costumes, stage management, scenic construction, and every technical element, this production is a testament to what dedicated young artists can accomplish when given the opportunity and mentorship to excel.

Frozen has become one of Disney's most beloved musicals because of its themes of family, love, acceptance, and discovering the strength to be yourself. Trollwood's production embraces all of those themes while showcasing the incredible talent that continues to emerge from this remarkable program. Becky Gulsvig's return to Trollwood as a director feels like a full-circle moment, and judging by the standing ovation at the performance I attended, the audience agreed.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Frozen or experiencing the story for the first time, this production offers something special. It's funny, emotionally moving, visually beautiful, and filled with extraordinary young talent. Once again, Trollwood Performing Arts School reminds us that the future of theatre is in exceptionally good hands.



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