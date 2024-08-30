MISS NELSON IS MISSING, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miss Nelson Is Missing, The Musical is coming to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in March 2024. Public Performances are on March 8 and 15.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Joan Cushing. Based on the book “Miss Nelson is Missing” and “Miss Nelson is Back” by Harry Allard.

Miss Nelson’s class is the worst behaved in the whole school. Spitballs flying across the room, paper airplanes sailing every which way and uncontrollable children send gentle, long-suffering Miss Nelson over the edge. But the students of Room 207 are in for a surprise when Miss Nelson goes missing and is replaced by Viola Swamp, a no-nonsense substitute who assigns piles of homework! The students learn lessons of appreciation and respect as they set out to find their beloved Miss Nelson … but will they ever get her back?

Comments