Gooseberry Park Players Will Perform SHREK THE MUSICAL in 2025

Gooseberry Park Players have announced that Shrek the Musical will be its 2025 production! This hilarious, heartwarming and unforgettable fairy tale is packed with opportunities for students to “ogre-achieve” in the company's 43rd season.

An information session will be held in March for students interested in cast, technical and pit opportunities. Complete the student interest form to ensure you receive the latest information from GPP.

Shrek the Musical is a musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. It is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, along with elements of its sequels: Shrek 2, Shrek Forever After and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. After a trial run in Seattle, the original Broadwayproduction opened in December 2008 and closed after a run of over 12 months in January 2010. It was followed by a tour of the United States which opened in 2010, and a re-vamped West End production from June 2011 to February 2013.

