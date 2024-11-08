Charles Wesley Godwin Comes to The Alliance in Sioux Falls

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country-Folk singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin is coming to The Alliance in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, February 13, 2025, as part of the Miles & Lisa Beacom Concert Series. Tickets start at $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m.

About Charles Wesley Godwin

West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic country-folk that's as stunning and ruggedly raw as his homeland. It's Appalachian Americana, rooted in Godwin's sharp songwriting and backwoods baritone. Digging into the weeds of his life and returning to the foundation it was built upon, Godwin's 19-track third studio album Family Ties is out now, his first-ever major label release following independent albums How the Mighty Fall and Seneca. A road warrior backed by his lauded players The Allegheny High, Godwin ended 2023 headlining nationwide, including a sold-out double header at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This year, Godwin headlines again, alongside support dates opening stadiums for Luke Combs on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour and major festival appearances at Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Under The Big Sky, and more.

Comments