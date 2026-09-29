COME FROM AWAY Will Come to Stage West in October
Performances will run October 1-8.
Stage West will present Come From Away at the Stage West Studio in Fargo, North Dakota, beginning Oct. 1.
Set in Gander, Newfoundland, Come From Away tells the true story of thousands of airline passengers who were unexpectedly grounded in a small Canadian town in the aftermath of 9/11. The musical follows the strangers and community members who came together as local residents opened their homes and provided support during a period of uncertainty.
Stage West’s production features a new cast and creative team, who have been preparing the production for its October run. The company will bring the story to the Stage West Studio, located at 300 Sheyenne Street.
Performances are scheduled for Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a performance Oct. 4 at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3:15 p.m.
Come From Away features music and a story centered on the people of Gander and the airline passengers who found themselves stranded there, highlighting the community's response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
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