COME FROM AWAY Will Come to Stage West in October

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Stage West will present Come From Away at the Stage West Studio in Fargo, North Dakota, beginning Oct. 1.

Set in Gander, Newfoundland, Come From Away tells the true story of thousands of airline passengers who were unexpectedly grounded in a small Canadian town in the aftermath of 9/11. The musical follows the strangers and community members who came together as local residents opened their homes and provided support during a period of uncertainty.

Stage West’s production features a new cast and creative team, who have been preparing the production for its October run. The company will bring the story to the Stage West Studio, located at 300 Sheyenne Street.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a performance Oct. 4 at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3:15 p.m.

Come From Away features music and a story centered on the people of Gander and the airline passengers who found themselves stranded there, highlighting the community's response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 14 Hrs 31 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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