BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICAN Comes to Theatre B in 2025

Birds Of North America is coming to Theatre B next year. The show, written by Anna Ouyang Moench, and directed by Jean Wilhelmi, will run February 21st – March 9th.

John and his daughter Caitlyn are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

