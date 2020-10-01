Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes of SINGING REVOLUTION: THE MUSICAL Music Video

Release of the full music video for 'Never Forget Who You Are' will be on October 13, 2020, on the YouTube channel Singing Revolution: the musical.

'Singing Revolution: the musical' tells the story of what can be accomplished by people during difficult times. Appropriately enough, the production of the music video for 'Never Forget Who You Are' shows how creative people from across the globe can come together under challenging conditions such as a pandemic to create.

Go behind the scenes with photos and a video below!

Shortly before the lockdown in March, Kristi Roosmaa recorded 'Never Forget Who You Are' at Mirrortone Studios in NYC. Once the lockdown began the creative team needed to rethink the making of a music video for the song. Kristi was scheduled to fly to Tallinn, Estonia to visit family, so the production team decided to hire Moondust Films and video director Vivian Säde to create a music video in Tallinn. Thanks to the team of the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, specifically Urmo Saareoja, Angela Kannelmäe, the Singing Revolution team was granted permission to shoot the music video for "Never Forget Who You Are" at the historic Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Additional sponsorship was provided by beloved Estonian designer Liina Stein and her beautifully crafted dress known as the 'Emerald Swan'. Roosmaa stated, "Having the opportunity to stand on Tallinn Festival Grounds and singing a song that reflects the true values of life was an incredibly empowering and emotional moment that will be an imprint on my heart forever. It reminded me of how I stood there as a child with tens of thousands of other singers and sang my heart out. Estonia's Song and Dance Festivals are a celebration of our culture and homeland. They symbolize our strength and ability to thrive as a nation. I hope this beautiful song brings hope and joy to lives all over the world and reminds us to keep going, together."

With guidance and feedback from creators Tony Spinosa and James Bearhart from their respective homes in California and New York, the team was able to do on the fly edits and last-minute changes during and post-production. "The collaboration with Estonian visionary film director, Vivian Säde, was seamless as she coordinated all of the international moving parts of this endeavor," said Spinosa.

The message of the musical is to educate and inspire people with the Estonian story of their peaceful resistance against Russia. A message that resonates even more during these tumultuous times. "Never Forget Who You Are" is a song from the musical that is particularly powerful as it serves as a reminder of the true value of life. The video showcases real-time clips of the peaceful resistance mixed with empowering moments from the historical venue today.

Kristi Roosmaa (Performer) latest career highlights include performing with Residente featuring Bad Bunny on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, singing as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, and appearing in numerous off-Broadway shows and indie films.

Tony Spinosa (Concept, Book, Music & Lyrics) was a Resident Director on Broadway's La Cage Aux Folles in 2010 and an Associate Producer on Thoroughly Modern Millie in Concert, Bombshell in Concert, [Title of Show] in Concert, They're Playing Our Song in Concert. As a director/choreographer, Tony's award-winning work includes Newsies, West Side Story, Cats, Charlies Chang, and The Mysterious Salami.

James Bearhart (Book & Lyrics) is a writer, director, and actor. Originally from Ireland, he is a first-generation US immigrant and is currently both a Sloan fellow at the American Film Institute. Most recently he performed in a gender-swapped production of Hamlet at The Tank Theater, Manhattan.

Vivian Säde (Music Video Director) is an emerging screenwriter, director, and producer from Estonia. She graduated cum laude from the Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication School at Tallinn University and is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Screenwriting at Screen Academy Scotland at Edinburgh Napier University.

Harrison Beck (Arrangement & Orchestrations) is a New York-based composer, orchestrator, music director, and writer. Broadway: The Visit, Off-Broadway: The Public: Socrates, The Vineyard Theatre: The Beast In The Jungle, Ma Yi Theater: Peer Gynt & the Norwegian Hapa Band.

Valev Laube (Branding & Marketing) is a New York City-based entrepreneur, producer, and creative visionary, and the founder of a creative design & brand marketing company, The VL Studios. In 2020 he was nominated to the Forbes Under 30 list in the United States.

More info about Singing Revolution: the Musical - www.singingrevolutionthemusical.com

'Singing Revolution: the musical' is sponsored in part by the Estonian American National Council.

