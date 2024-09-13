Teatro Live to Present 2024/25 Season Opener THE WOMAN IN BLACK,

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Having observed that Edmonton's celebrations surrounding Halloween increase in fervour with each passing year, we at Teatro Live are thrilled to join the fun by opening our 2024/25 season with the terrifying, amusing and utterly engrossing horror-thriller The Woman in Black by Stephen Mallatratt, adapted from the novella by Susan Hill. It's the second-longest running show ever to play London's West End, only recently closing after 34 years. "A real theatrical spine chiller... A truly nerve shredding experience." says The Daily Mail. "It is profoundly effective and will scare the living daylights out of you!" says The Daily Express. And you can see it at the Varscona Theatre October 11 to 27!

In Edwardian London, a young actor helps a lawyer make sense of a long ago encounter with a mysterious apparition who invariably leaves death in her wake. Together the two men conjure the mysterious marshland of northeastern England and its population of haunted characters. Shudders, chills, and full-on jump scares abound as family secrets are revealed, and suppressed memories rise to the fore. Longtime Teatro favourite Julien Arnold makes a welcome return as the questing attorney Arthur Kipps. He's joined by Geoffrey Simon Brown - last seen with Teatro in Deathtrap- as that most accommodating of characters - The Actor.

Debuting director Andrew Ritchie - known for his enterprising work with Thou Art Here - keeps things engagingly unsettling, with gleeful assistance from costume designer Leona Brausen and set designer Alison Yanota. Two more debuting Teatro artists - lighting designer T. Erin Gruber and sound designer Tori Morrison - make essential contributions to the unfurling of this harrowing tale, while stage manager Steven Sobolewski provides the eerie calm that keeps everyone happily on edge.

Teatro Live!'s The Woman in Black plays at the Varscona Theatre Friday, October 11 to Sunday October 27th, with a preview performance on October 10. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with matinees on Sundays at 2pm.

Admission is $42 for adults, $37 for seniors, and $25 for students. All seats for Sunday matinees are $33, and Pay-What-You-Can admission is available (at the door only) on Tuesday, October 15th and Tuesday, October 22nd. Tickets for the preview performance are $25.

Advance tickets for all performances may be purchased at teatrolive.com

