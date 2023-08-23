THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes To The Citadel Stage This September

Rehearsals begin this week for the fun, quick-witted, farce set to play on the Maclab stage next month.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes To The Citadel Stage This September

Rehearsals begin this week for the fun, quick-witted, farce set to play on the Maclab stage next month.

 

In this classic comedy by Oscar Wilde, two society bachelors, Jack and Algernon, both secretly pretend to be a man called Ernest. After meeting two women who know them only as their alter egos, a weekend in the country sparks mayhem and hilarity in this farce about mistaken identities as they attempt to conceal the truth and keep up the charade.

 

Award-winning Director, Jackie Maxwell, leads this production, wanting to stay true to Wilde's original writing, character and essence of the play but give it a slight refresh by bringing the time period from Edwardian, design and dress, to the early 1950s. She is working closely with Set and Costume Designer, Michael Gianfrancesco to bring that idea to life. Maxwell explains that “There is still enough social structure in this era in England to support the world of this play...we can get the attention to, and love of, high end fashion that this class had in both time periods.”




