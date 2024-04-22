Edmonton Jazz Festival Society To Present JazzFest Marque Winspear Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Edmonton Jazz Festival Society (EJFS) continues connecting Edmonton and Alberta through music with their annual Summer Jazz Festival. Edmonton International Jazz Festival starts Wednesday June 25 and runs until Sunday June 30 live and in person in a variety of music venues across Edmonton.

Edmonton Jazz Festival Society has announced a very special partnership show among the Winspear Centre, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Edmonton Jazz Festival Society, and the Edmonton Jazz Orchestra on Sunday June 30 at Edmonton's iconic Winspear Centre for Music.

Tickets

Special early bird pricing for Jazz Appreciation Month pricing is available until 11:59pm on Tuesday April 30, International Jazz Day.

Tickets for all shows are on sale on the Edmonton Jazz Festival Website at edmontonjazz.com. Information on more shows will be released soon.

Marquee Winspear Centre Event

Fascinating Rhythm: EJO Meets ESO

Featuring Edmonton Jazz Orchestra and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra



Sunday June 30 | 2:00PM - 3:45PM

Winspear Centre

Starting at $29 + SF | $5 Kids Under 12

In a ground-breaking event closing out the 2024 Edmonton International Jazz Festival Presented By TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment, The Edmonton Jazz Orchestra, Edmonton's premiere professional big band, will share the stage with members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra at the Winspear Centre in a very special marquee performance for the whole family on Sunday afternoon.

This partnership among the Winspear Centre, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Edmonton Jazz Festival Society, and the Edmonton Jazz Orchestra will appeal to everyone who enjoys both jazz and classical music or wants to explore something they haven't heard before.

The concert will feature some of Edmonton's best jazz and classical artists and Edmonton's finest aspiring young jazz musicians, playing arrangements of well-known tunes that festivalgoers and music-lovers have come to love and enjoy, including songs made famous by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, George Gershwin, plus many more.

This one-of-a-kind concert experience will highlight the rich talent and spirit of collaboration that is thriving in Edmonton's arts community, celebrating an all-Edmonton lineup of musicians.

Jazz for Kids Pre Concert Activity

Sunday June 30 | 1:00PM - 1:45PM

Winspear Centre Lobby

Included with your Kids Under 12 Ticket

For only $5, kids under 12 get to experience the EJO-ESO concert along with Jazz for Kids, an interactive, engaging, educational performance in the Winspear Lobby, one hour prior to the show.