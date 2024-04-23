The Citadel Theatre Appoints New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Citadel Theatre Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jessie van Rijn as the theatre's new Executive Director. Ms. van Rijn currently serves as the Citadel's Producer, and will be joining Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, on the executive leadership team, starting May 13th, 2024.

“Following an in-depth and international search for a new Executive Director, the Board is delighted to find our ideal candidate right here at home,” says Jennifer Addison, Citadel Theatre's President and Board Chair. “Jessie van Rijn stands out as a creative, inclusive, collaborative leader, with an indisputable track record as a theatre administrator and producer. We look forward to continuing the exciting work of the organization under the dynamic leadership of both van Rijn and Cloran.”

Originally from Southern Alberta, van Rijn is a seasoned arts leader with a passion for transformative organizational change and community engagement. With over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in non-profit arts organizations and with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the University of Lethbridge, van Rijn has delivered exceptional results in her role as the Citadel's Producer since joining us in 2017. Prior to her Citadel tenure, she held prominent leadership roles in Vancouver, BC, including Managing Producer of Electric Company Theatre and General Manager of Carousel Theatre for Young People. Drawing from a wealth of experience in fundraising, marketing, education, outreach, and management, Jessie's dedication extends beyond her professional duties, embracing mentorship, advocacy, and championing accessibility initiatives in the performing arts.

“Jessie is an incredible arts leader and the perfect choice for the Citadel's next Executive Director. Jessie brings a deep passion for the Citadel and a strong connection to the Edmonton community. She is a true champion of inclusivity and diversity, keen to explore innovative new ways in which Edmontonians are welcomed into our building and showcased on our stages. I am thrilled to embark on this journey co-leading the Citadel with Jessie. This is an exciting new chapter for the Citadel and Edmonton's arts community. I can't wait.” - Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director

The search for the Executive Director was an international, months-long process, receiving applications from qualified candidates from across the globe. The search process, led by Addison, gathered perspectives from a diverse collection of Citadel Theatre stakeholders, including search committee members Daryl Cloran, volunteer board members Joy Lardner, Constance Scarlett, and Roger Babichuk, as well as Claire Sakaki, Executive Director of Vancouver's Bard on the Beach. We wish to thank Martin Bragg and Associates for their expertise and assistance in finding the perfect candidate to fill this very important role.

“Working alongside Daryl and the extraordinary team at the Citadel as Producer for the past seven years has been immensely rewarding. I am deeply honoured and eager to step into the role of Executive Director, and to serve the organization, our staff, and our community. There is exciting work ahead as the Citadel continues to stabilize post-pandemic, prepares for a fantastic new season in 2024/25 – and as we look forward through our 60th Anniversary in 2025/26 (and beyond!). The staff, artists, technicians, teachers, students, and audiences who call the Citadel 'home' have truly made it a beautiful place to create and collaborate!” - Jessie van Rijn, Incoming Executive Director

The Citadel extends a deep and heartfelt appreciation to Alan Nursall for stepping into the role of Interim Executive Director for the past seven months. Alan has helped steer the Citadel through this successful season, and we thank him for taking on this responsibility and supporting this transition. Alan's last day will be May 12, 2024.

The Board of Directors would also like to thank the Citadel Theatre staff for their efforts in supporting the recruitment process and helping create the conditions for success in this search.