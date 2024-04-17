Kappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir to Present Alleluia CD Release Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of their first recording, Kappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir will present Alleluia CD Release Concert on May 30, 2024 at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.

"We are excited to share this recording with audiences," says Director, Dr. Melanie Turgeon. "Kappella Kyrie is at a pinnacle and this felt like the right time to embark on this project. This recording showcases the maturity of our ensemble and the uniqueness of what we do best: perform sacred music that is seldom heard alongside mainstream choral music.”

The concert and recording includes highlights Kappella Kyrie has worked on for the past few years, plus new works from their current season. Audiences will hear everything from Artem Vedel’s Нині отпущаєш (Song of Symeon) to an arrangement of Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

The evening features the premiere of Воскресіння (The Resurrection) by Edmonton composer, Diana Tayler, commissioned by Kappella Kyrie. The work is set to a poem by the award-winning Ukrainian poet, publisher, visual artist and political activist Marjana Savka and is about the optimistic spirit of so many Ukrainians fighting for their country.

Kappella Kyrie is also pleased to collaborate with Yurii Hryhorash, a young, talented baritone from L’viv, Ukraine, who will perform as a soloist with the choir at the release concert. On the recording Yurii is featured on four selections which truly demonstrate the diversity, brilliance and capacity of his artistry.

Advanced tickets for Alleluia CD Release Concert are $25 (general admission), $20 (student/senior), 12 and under are free. Tickets and more information are available at kappellakyrie.org. General admission is $30 and $25 for students/seniors at the door.

About Kappella Kyrie

Founded in 2010, Kappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir explores a variety of repertoire with a consistent consciousness and commitment to upholding Slavic sacred music, keeping the centuries-old musical traditions of the Eastern church present in the musical experience of the broader community. The choir is conducted by Dr. Melanie Turgeon.