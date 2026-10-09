THE GREAT GATSBY to Open at Citadel Theatre

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F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel re-envisioned by Canadian playwright Erin Sheilds will come to the Shoctor stage this October at the Citadel Theatre.

Step into the glittering excess of the Jazz Age, where champagne flows, flapper dresses shimmer, and music drifts through the night until dawn. At the centre of it all stands the mansion of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, whose legendary parties draw eccentric New Yorkers from every corner of the city. Yet for all the spectacle, Gatsby himself remains an enigma. Driven to reunite with his long-lost love Daisy, Gatsby risks everything to reclaim a dream that may no longer exist.

Directed by the Citadel's Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran, the scale of this production is sure to dazzle audiences. 'There is something so compelling about the opulence and style of The Great Gatsby and the Jazz Age in general,' says Cloran. 'We've come for the party, but underneath the glitz and glitter are deep stories about characters struggling to connect. Erin Shields' incredible adaptation is faithful to F. Scott Fitzgerald's celebrated novel, while bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to the story. This production is glamorous and extravagant, while also exploring the dark corners of morality.'

The adaptation is a new Canadian work that will be seen by multiple audiences across Canada as we partner with Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (Winnipeg) and The Grand Theatre (London). This play is adapted by Dora Award and Governor General's Award-winning playwright Erin Shields, best known for her adaptations of classic literature re-envisioned for a contemporary audience. Citadel audiences will remember her adaptation of Jane Eyre that played in the 2021/22 Season.

Complete with a live jazz trio on stage, the party will start even before the performance as the audience are encouraged to arrive early and be greeted with music as they enter the theatre. We also invite audiences to dress in Jazz Age glamour, channeling the lavishness and energy of the Roaring Twenties with Art Deco-inspired style, rich jewel tones, shimmering fabrics, elegant eveningwear, tailored suits, pearls, gloves, or vintage-inspired accessories. Whether you're a dazzling socialite, a dashing gentleman, or simply ready to embrace the glamour of Gatsby's world, we encourage you to get creative and bring your finest 1920s-inspired look.

The show also boasts costumes designed by award-winner Deanna Finnman, who has designed costumes for productions like A Midsummer Night's Dream: The '70s Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Cyrano de Bergerac. The set designer is Lorenzo Savoini, recipient of five Dora Awards for outstanding design, and who also designed the set of Network in the 2022/23 Season.

The cast of this production is made up of Canadian artists from across the country. Citadel's partnership with RMTC and The Grand allows artists from Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario to have the opportunity to perform to audiences locally and nationally. Citadel audiences will recognize Tess Benger (Mamma Mia!) in the role of Daisy Buchanan, Richard Lee Hsi (Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical) in the role of Nick Carraway, Kristin Johnston (Murder on the Orient Express) as Mrs. McKee, and Rochelle Laplante (A Midsummer Night's Dream: The '70s Musical), a former Citadel Young Company member, as Myrtle.

The Great Gatsby plays in the Shoctor Theatre October 31 to November 22, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 26 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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