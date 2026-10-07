THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Reaches 100th Performance at Factory Theatre
Adam Francis Proulx's puppet-fueled production features a detective solving a mystery with five unusual suspects.
Internationally Acclaimed Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx returns to Toronto for the 100th performance of THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery at Factory Theatre
A group of crows is called a murder. What happens when there is a murder amongst a group of crows? You get a MURDER murder mystery!
Arriving just in time for Halloween, THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery is a puppet-fueled, pun-filled show that is a perfect finish to this spooky season.
ABOUT THE SHOW
A murder has been committed amidst a family of crows – it's a MURDER murder mystery. Enter Horatio P. Corvus to sort it all out! He's got one hour, five crows, and zero patience. Eat your heart out, Agatha Crowstie. Performed by a singular actor bringing six characters to life (and death?), the show features a great story, some terrible puns, and an unexpected twist. This engagement marks the 100th performance of THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery!
ABOUT THE TEAM
Adam Francis Proulx is a Dora-nominated Canadian theatre artist and one of the country's most sought-after puppeteers. He is best known for his solo shows, including THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery, BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets, and his family musical Emilio's A Million Chameleons, which recently celebrated an Off-Broadway run. Beyond his own creations, Adam appeared in the first Canadian companies of Avenue Q (Princeton/Rod) and Disney's Frozen (Olaf) and has worked across North America. He appears as Fuzz the hamster on the Canadian Screen Award-winning The Fabulous Show with Fay & Fluffy on Family Jr., where he also writes for the series, and was a 2025 Protégé Recipient of the Johanna Metcalf Awards for the Performing Arts.
Byron Laviolette is a director/dramaturg of puppetry, clown, and drag. For more than twenty-five years, he has helped create immersive theatre performances rooted in exploring how audiences become active participants in shared experiences. He holds a PhD in Interactivity and Play Theory, was the founding Artistic Director of What The Festival, a core member of the Canadian Comedy Award winning clown duo Morro and Jasp, and is the Resident Director of Pucking Fuppet Co. He is currently developing APPARATUS, a three-part, non-verbal theatrical series about how the tools we've made have made us who and what we are.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Based in Toronto, The Pucking Fuppet Co. is led by Adam Francis Proulx and has built custom puppets for clients such as CBC, Young People's Theatre, Neptune Theatre, and Nickelodeon. As a puppetry director and consultant Adam has worked with companies such as The Grand, the Capitol Theatre Port Hope, and Neptune Theatre.
Follow The Pucking Fuppet Co at: Website I Instagram I Facebook I Etsy
DETAILS
- THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery
- Created by and featuring Adam Francis Proulx
- Directed by Byron Laviolette.
- Saturday, Oct 31 - 7:30pm
- Factory Theatre Mainstage
- 125 Bathurst St.
- $31 Early Bird Special (until Oct 26)
- $40 General Admission
- Tickets: www.crowshow.ca
- 70 minutes. No intermission. 14+
- Warning: Flashing Lights, Loud Sounds
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