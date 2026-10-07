THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Reaches 100th Performance at Factory Theatre

NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Internationally Acclaimed Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx returns to Toronto for the 100th performance of THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery at Factory Theatre

A group of crows is called a murder. What happens when there is a murder amongst a group of crows? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Arriving just in time for Halloween, THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery is a puppet-fueled, pun-filled show that is a perfect finish to this spooky season.

ABOUT THE SHOW

A murder has been committed amidst a family of crows – it's a MURDER murder mystery. Enter Horatio P. Corvus to sort it all out! He's got one hour, five crows, and zero patience. Eat your heart out, Agatha Crowstie. Performed by a singular actor bringing six characters to life (and death?), the show features a great story, some terrible puns, and an unexpected twist. This engagement marks the 100th performance of THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery!

ABOUT THE TEAM

Adam Francis Proulx is a Dora-nominated Canadian theatre artist and one of the country's most sought-after puppeteers. He is best known for his solo shows, including THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery, BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets, and his family musical Emilio's A Million Chameleons, which recently celebrated an Off-Broadway run. Beyond his own creations, Adam appeared in the first Canadian companies of Avenue Q (Princeton/Rod) and Disney's Frozen (Olaf) and has worked across North America. He appears as Fuzz the hamster on the Canadian Screen Award-winning The Fabulous Show with Fay & Fluffy on Family Jr., where he also writes for the series, and was a 2025 Protégé Recipient of the Johanna Metcalf Awards for the Performing Arts.

Byron Laviolette is a director/dramaturg of puppetry, clown, and drag. For more than twenty-five years, he has helped create immersive theatre performances rooted in exploring how audiences become active participants in shared experiences. He holds a PhD in Interactivity and Play Theory, was the founding Artistic Director of What The Festival, a core member of the Canadian Comedy Award winning clown duo Morro and Jasp, and is the Resident Director of Pucking Fuppet Co. He is currently developing APPARATUS, a three-part, non-verbal theatrical series about how the tools we've made have made us who and what we are.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Based in Toronto, The Pucking Fuppet Co. is led by Adam Francis Proulx and has built custom puppets for clients such as CBC, Young People's Theatre, Neptune Theatre, and Nickelodeon. As a puppetry director and consultant Adam has worked with companies such as The Grand, the Capitol Theatre Port Hope, and Neptune Theatre.

Follow The Pucking Fuppet Co at: Website I Instagram I Facebook I Etsy

DETAILS

THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery

Created by and featuring Adam Francis Proulx

Directed by Byron Laviolette.

Saturday, Oct 31 - 7:30pm

Factory Theatre Mainstage

125 Bathurst St.

$31 Early Bird Special (until Oct 26)

$40 General Admission

Tickets: www.crowshow.ca

70 minutes. No intermission. 14+

Warning: Flashing Lights, Loud Sounds

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 05 Hrs 01 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Edmonton Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming