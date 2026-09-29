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Video: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Citadel Theatre

A short promo teases the whodunnit ahead of its multi-week engagement.

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MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is getting a fresh promotional push from Citadel Theatre, which has posted a promo for its production of the classic mystery. The production is now on stage through October 11, 2026.

The story follows detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a murder aboard a luxury train stranded in the snow, with a car full of suspects each carrying their own secrets. The tale has long been a staple for theatres looking to stage a stylish, character-driven whodunnit.

Citadel Theatre's staging arrives as part of the venue's ongoing production slate, joining a season that has also included titles like EUREKA DAY and RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL. Tickets and additional details for the run are available through the theatre's website.

Notably, a separate Citadel Theatre in Edmonton has also staged a version of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, directed by Kelly Thornton, distinct from this Lake Forest engagement.

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