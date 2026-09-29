Video: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Citadel Theatre

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MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is getting a fresh promotional push from Citadel Theatre, which has posted a promo for its production of the classic mystery. The production is now on stage through October 11, 2026.

The story follows detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a murder aboard a luxury train stranded in the snow, with a car full of suspects each carrying their own secrets. The tale has long been a staple for theatres looking to stage a stylish, character-driven whodunnit.

Citadel Theatre's staging arrives as part of the venue's ongoing production slate, joining a season that has also included titles like EUREKA DAY and RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL. Tickets and additional details for the run are available through the theatre's website.

Notably, a separate Citadel Theatre in Edmonton has also staged a version of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, directed by Kelly Thornton, distinct from this Lake Forest engagement.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 15 Hrs 02 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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