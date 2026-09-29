OUR LITTLE SECRET to Make Western Canada Debut at Citadel Theatre

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Written and performed by Torontonian Noam Tomaschoff and directed by Adam Pascal, Our Little Secret makes its Western Canada debut at the Citadel Theatre from October 15 – 25, 2026.

Based on a true story, 31-year-old Noam discovers he's not an only child and has more than 35 siblings around the world. This title pulls back the curtain on a decades-old secret and asks the question: what would you do if everything you knew was turned upside down? Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, Our Little Secret will leave you laughing, crying, and seeing your family in a whole new light.

As part of the Citadel Theatre's Highwire series, Our Little Secret is made for audiences who like their theatre new, bold, interesting, and unexpected. Noam's talent exceeds expectations in this original score musical.

Our Little Secret was created with Russel Citron, with original music by Ryan Peters. This show is Directed by iconic Broadway star of Rent, Adam Pascal. Pascal, best known for originating the role of Roger Davis in the groundbreaking 1996 Broadway musical, earned a Tony Award nomination, and received multiple other awards before stepping back into the role for the 2005 film adaptation. Steve Sidwell, a Grammy-award winning and Tony, Emmy, and Olivier-award nominated composer and orchestrator will be working alongside this talented creative team as Musical Director.

Since its debut at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival, Our Little Secret has earned its praise through the Patron's Pick Award, Best of Fringe Awards, and multiple five-star reviews at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Following its success, the original musical completed its Mainstage premiere at Montreal's Segal Centre in May 2025. The show went on to become one of Segal Centre's best-selling productions, winning five Broadway World Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical for Noam Tomaschoff. After its run at the Citadel, this production is headed to Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Our Little Secret plays in the Maclab Theatre October 15 to 25, 2026. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in-person night will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Pay What You Choose is presented by Alberta Blue Cross. More information can be found at citadeltheatre.com.

There is an ASL Interpreted Accessible Performance available on October 24, 2026. More information can be found by visiting citadeltheatre.com/accessibility.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 02 Hrs 55 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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