OUR LITTLE SECRET to Make Western Canada Debut at Citadel Theatre
Adam Pascal directs the original musical that won five BroadwayWorld Awards at Montreal's Segal Centre.
Written and performed by Torontonian Noam Tomaschoff and directed by Adam Pascal, Our Little Secret makes its Western Canada debut at the Citadel Theatre from October 15 – 25, 2026.
Based on a true story, 31-year-old Noam discovers he's not an only child and has more than 35 siblings around the world. This title pulls back the curtain on a decades-old secret and asks the question: what would you do if everything you knew was turned upside down? Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, Our Little Secret will leave you laughing, crying, and seeing your family in a whole new light.
As part of the Citadel Theatre's Highwire series, Our Little Secret is made for audiences who like their theatre new, bold, interesting, and unexpected. Noam's talent exceeds expectations in this original score musical.
Our Little Secret was created with Russel Citron, with original music by Ryan Peters. This show is Directed by iconic Broadway star of Rent, Adam Pascal. Pascal, best known for originating the role of Roger Davis in the groundbreaking 1996 Broadway musical, earned a Tony Award nomination, and received multiple other awards before stepping back into the role for the 2005 film adaptation. Steve Sidwell, a Grammy-award winning and Tony, Emmy, and Olivier-award nominated composer and orchestrator will be working alongside this talented creative team as Musical Director.
Since its debut at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival, Our Little Secret has earned its praise through the Patron's Pick Award, Best of Fringe Awards, and multiple five-star reviews at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Following its success, the original musical completed its Mainstage premiere at Montreal's Segal Centre in May 2025. The show went on to become one of Segal Centre's best-selling productions, winning five Broadway World Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical for Noam Tomaschoff. After its run at the Citadel, this production is headed to Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.
Our Little Secret plays in the Maclab Theatre October 15 to 25, 2026. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.
The Pay What You Choose in-person night will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Pay What You Choose is presented by Alberta Blue Cross. More information can be found at citadeltheatre.com.
There is an ASL Interpreted Accessible Performance available on October 24, 2026. More information can be found by visiting citadeltheatre.com/accessibility.
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