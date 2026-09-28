Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre
Fans of the novel and those unfamiliar with this famous whodunnit will find much to admire in this atmospheric, tightly plotted production.
Hercule Poirot looks forward to a quiet journey aboard the luxurious Orient Express. However, after a fellow passenger is murdered, the legendary detective begins a harrowing investigation in which everyone aboard is suspect. As if circumstances aren’t grim enough, the train is stranded in a snowstorm, telephone service cuts off, and icy drafts fill the compartments. The murderer is at large – and among the frightened passengers.
Based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel, Murder on the Orient Express immerses Edmonton theatregoers in a world of eccentric characters, striking costumes, and clever backdrops. The plush, low-lit train compartments are brought to life on a revolving set designed by Brian Perchaluk. Every detail from the sleek dresses to the mountainous countryside to the curling fog complements each other, evoking the fast-paced story’s settings.
Alex Poch-Goldin stars as the famous Belgian - not French! - detective, Hercule Poirot. Along with the character’s no-nonsense demeanour, Poch-Goldin brings a sense of humour, especially when Poirot meticulously maintains his elaborate mustache. The cast also includes John Ullyatt as Constantine Bouc, Poirot’s friend/the director of the train’s operations overseer, Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks as the flirtatious Countess Andrenyi, and Donna Fletcher as outspoken American, Helen Hubbard. Jill Agopsowicz and Daniel Briere portray not-so-secret lovers, Mary Debenham and Colonel Arbuthnot; Davina Stewart plays the stern Russian Princess Dragomiroff while Robyn Slade earns laughs as her frazzled Swedish maid, Greta. All are among Poirot’s suspects in the death of sinister American gangster, Samuel Ratchett (Ian Leung).
Fans of the novel and those unfamiliar with this famous whodunnit will find much to admire in this atmospheric, tightly plotted production. Until October 11, audiences can come along for the ride at the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre.
Photo by Nanc Price for the Citadel Theatre’s production of Murder on the Orient Express (2026). Featuring the cast of Murder on the Orient Express. For full cast and creative credits please visit citadeltheatre.com.
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