Video: First Look at the Trailer for OUR LITTLE SECRET at Citadel Theatre
Noam Tomaschoff's true new musical runs October 15 through 25, 2026 at the Maclab Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta.
Citadel Theatre has released the trailer for OUR LITTLE SECRET, a true new musical written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, running October 15 through 25, 2026 at the Maclab Theatre.
Directed by Adam Pascal, the hilarious and moving production tells the completely true story of Tomaschoff's discovery that he wasn't an only child, and that he actually had more than 35 siblings around the world. Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, the show promises to leave audiences laughing, crying, and seeing their families in a whole new light. The musical features music by Ryan Peters and was created with Russell Citron.
Tomaschoff stars as Noam. The creative team includes Bruno-Pierre Houle (set design), Stéphane Ménigot (lighting), and Nick Rose (sound), with Nick Burgess serving as musical director and Tracey Erin Smith as original director.
OUR LITTLE SECRET is recommended for audiences 12 and up. For tickets and information, visit Citadel Theatre online or call the box office at 780-425-1820. The Citadel Theatre is located at 9828 101A Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 3C6.
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