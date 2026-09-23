Video: First Look at the Trailer for OUR LITTLE SECRET at Citadel Theatre

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Citadel Theatre has released the trailer for OUR LITTLE SECRET, a true new musical written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, running October 15 through 25, 2026 at the Maclab Theatre.

Directed by Adam Pascal, the hilarious and moving production tells the completely true story of Tomaschoff's discovery that he wasn't an only child, and that he actually had more than 35 siblings around the world. Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, the show promises to leave audiences laughing, crying, and seeing their families in a whole new light. The musical features music by Ryan Peters and was created with Russell Citron.

Tomaschoff stars as Noam. The creative team includes Bruno-Pierre Houle (set design), Stéphane Ménigot (lighting), and Nick Rose (sound), with Nick Burgess serving as musical director and Tracey Erin Smith as original director.

OUR LITTLE SECRET is recommended for audiences 12 and up. For tickets and information, visit Citadel Theatre online or call the box office at 780-425-1820. The Citadel Theatre is located at 9828 101A Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 3C6.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 13 Hrs 40 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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