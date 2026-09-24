Review: & JULIET Sparkles at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

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In 1590s London, William Shakespeare is just hours from debuting his latest masterpiece: Romeo & Juliet. However, his wife, Anne, is less than pleased with the tragic tale’s ending. After much pleading, she convinces him to re-write the melancholy fate of the show’s heroine, Juliet. Sure enough, the grieving teen casts aside her dagger, packs a bag, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Brimming with 1990s and 2000s pop hits, & Juliet re-imagines Juliet as a spunky, headphones-wearing, chandelier-climbing globetrotter. Narrowly escaping her parents’ scheme to get her to a nunnery, Juliet (Fabiola Caraballo Quijada) arrives in Paris via a pink horsedrawn rickshaw. Joined by her beloved nurse, Angelique (Sarah Nairne), non-binary best friend, May (Nico Ochoa), and new pal, April (a.k.a. Anne), Juliet quickly discovers a world of nightclubs, city lights, and the possibility of new romance.

As Juliet, 19-year-old Caraballo Quijada has a melodious, crystal-clear voice and performs with a seasoned performer’s confidence. Her acting grows stronger as the performance progresses, along with Juliet’s sense of self. In the Act II number, Roar, her triple-threat talents especially shine.

Though Juliet is the main character, she’s not the only one with a second chance at love. Warm-hearted Angelique stumbles into an old flame, a Parisian aristocrat – and her former employer – Lance (Paul Jordan-Jansen). Meanwhile, Lance’s soft-spoken DJ son, François (Oliver Edward), is drawn to the equally enamoured May. And, as if love isn’t already complicated, Romeo (Joseph Torres) rises from the dead and arrives in Paris, desperate to win Juliet back.

Though set in the 16th century, & Juliet combines medieval and modern elements. Paloma Young’s colourful costume design features Elizabethan ruffs and corsets, bedazzled jean jackets, and sneakers. There’s no shortage of dazzling, concert-style lighting or pop songs (all written by Max Martin). Early in Act I, Shakespeare (CJ Eldred), sings I Want It That Way, trying to defend Romeo & Juliet’s tragic ending. Anne (Crystal Kellogg) later recounts her own marriage in That’s the Way It Is, and Lance proclaims his infatuation with Angelique in Teenage Dream.

& Juliet is an escapist, confetti-filled romp perfect for fans of Six, and Hamilton, and 90s and 2000s pop music. It lights up the stage at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until September 27.

Image: Fabiola Caraballo Quijada and the company of the North American Tour of & Juliet. Photo credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

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