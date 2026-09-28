IRON MATRON to Make World Premiere at Northern Light Theatre
The world premiere features Patricia Darbasie, Linda Grass, and Pamela Schmunk in a story exploring life's unexpected turns.
Northern Light Theatre's (NLT's) 51st season starts with a brand new play by award-winning Edmonton director Trevor Schmidt, who is also Artistic Director of NLT. The play explores a woman who has been unceremoniously diverted off the path she had planned for her life and finds herself having to start over.
IRON MATRON is a story about Alice who is over 60, almost divorced, and forced to move in with her adult son and his family. Trying to reinvent herself, and perhaps capture her lost youth, she reunites with her estranged college roommate, Corinne, to form a heavy metal garage band. But newcomer Rita, a career musician who answers their ad for a drummer, brings an unexpected energy that challenges them all and makes them examine their life choices.
'Life never seems to proceed the way we plan it, or imagine it, or hope it will be,' explains Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. “After seeing this new play, I hope people will recognize that although life may take an unexpected turn, their options remain unlimited, no matter their age or past experience.”
IRON MATRON features NLT favourites Patricia Darbasie, Linda Grass, and Pamela Schmunk in her NLT debut. Original cast member Davina Stewart has unfortunately had to withdraw from the production but we are pleased to welcome Patricia Darbasie in the role of Rita.
Written and directed by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes sound designer Lindsey Walker and stage manager Yvette Martens.
Subscriptions and tickets for IRON MATRON, and for all three shows in the 2026-2027 season, are now on sale through Northern Light Theatre's website northernlighttheatre.com.
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