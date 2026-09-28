IRON MATRON to Make World Premiere at Northern Light Theatre

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Northern Light Theatre's (NLT's) 51st season starts with a brand new play by award-winning Edmonton director Trevor Schmidt, who is also Artistic Director of NLT. The play explores a woman who has been unceremoniously diverted off the path she had planned for her life and finds herself having to start over.

IRON MATRON is a story about Alice who is over 60, almost divorced, and forced to move in with her adult son and his family. Trying to reinvent herself, and perhaps capture her lost youth, she reunites with her estranged college roommate, Corinne, to form a heavy metal garage band. But newcomer Rita, a career musician who answers their ad for a drummer, brings an unexpected energy that challenges them all and makes them examine their life choices.

'Life never seems to proceed the way we plan it, or imagine it, or hope it will be,' explains Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. “After seeing this new play, I hope people will recognize that although life may take an unexpected turn, their options remain unlimited, no matter their age or past experience.”

IRON MATRON features NLT favourites Patricia Darbasie, Linda Grass, and Pamela Schmunk in her NLT debut. Original cast member Davina Stewart has unfortunately had to withdraw from the production but we are pleased to welcome Patricia Darbasie in the role of Rita.

Written and directed by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes sound designer Lindsey Walker and stage manager Yvette Martens.

Subscriptions and tickets for IRON MATRON, and for all three shows in the 2026-2027 season, are now on sale through Northern Light Theatre's website northernlighttheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 04 Hrs 57 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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