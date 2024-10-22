Shadow Theatre Presents the World Premiere of THE TWO BATTLES OF FRANCIS PEGAHMAGABOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edmonton' Shadow Theatre under the the Artistic Direction of John Hudson opens their new season with a world premiere from Edmonton playwright Neil Grahn.

Of the millions of soldiers sent to fight and die on the battlefields of World War I, Francis Pegahmagabow stood out as the deadliest sniper of the entire conflict. He was one of the Canadian Forces' most decorated and respected soldiers but when he returned home to Canada, he didn't even have the right to vote. The Two Battles of Francis Pegahmagabow is about an extraordinary warrior, Chief, activist, husband, and father, who fought for his country and then fought for his people.

"It's an honour to have Neil back with us for another one of his hard-hitting, relevant, honest, and impactful stories", says Artistic Director John Hudson. "In 2018 we produced Neil's play The Comedy Company, to rave reviews and full houses. A Neil Grahn play is an important event and we know Shadow Theatre audiences will not disappointed."

The Two Battles of Francis Pegahmagabow is Co-Directed by John Hudson and Christine Frederick. Starring Garrett Smith as Francis Pegahmagabow and featuring Trevor Duplessis, Monica Gate, Julie Golosky, Ben Kuchera.

The Creative team includes Costume Designer Rebecca Cypher; Multi-Media/Sound Designer Aaron Macri; Set Designer Cindi Zuby; Lighting Designer Patrick Beagan; Animator Lynette Maurice; Production Manager Chris Hicks; Stage Manager Yvette Martens; Assistant Stage Manager Caaryn Sadoway.

“Our new season is a continuation of the success we built in our first 30 years,” says Shadow Theatre Artistic Director and Co-Founder John Hudson. “Our shows are original, unique, accessible, and entertaining. We had a hugely successful 30th Anniversary Season thanks to Edmonton audiences, and we look forward to seeing you all again this season."

Season Subscriptions and Single Tickets are now on sale at shadowtheatre.org.

Comments