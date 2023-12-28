Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S CORTEO Flies into Edmonton's Rogers Place

The clown Mauro has passed away, leaving a legacy of whimsical magic. Now a newly minted angel, he looks down from his celestial resting place, recalling his cherished memories. He revisits memories spanning from his pillow fight-filled childhood to prolific circus career, dreaming out loud about the people and places dearest to him.

Since 2005, Cirque du Soleil’s CORTEO has enchanted audiences across the globe. Now, Edmontonians can join Mauro at Rogers Place to share in his journey themselves. In true Cirque du Soleil fashion, the production is a feast for the senses and an unforgettable showcase of eye-popping talent. Acrobats hang suspended from sparkling chandeliers, gymnasts perform elaborate synchronized bar routines, and and jugglers toss pins at lightning speed. An impish character named Anita dangles from enormous balloons, asking audience members to push her feet from below when she descends too close to the ground. In what is perhaps the most jaw-dropping sequence, four performers each stand in an enormous hoop, spinning around each other in loop-de-loops.

Like the mischievous Mauro, a chorus of white-clad angels appears periodically on and above the stage. Other reoccurring characters include an exuberant ringmaster, violin-playing clown, and a solemn assembly of marching band musicians. Save for an inexplicable scene involving two golf players- and a disappearing, smart-mouthed golf ball- the mostly unnamed players spin a lavish, often-amusing tale of Mauro’s unconventional life.

Like a brightly-coloured funhouse, CORTEO brims with twists and turns, whisking audiences away to an enchanting world of make-believe. People of all ages will be captivated by its ingenuity and find themselves cheering for the exceptionally talented cast and crew.

CORTEO plays in Edmonton until December 31.

Photo by Maja Prgomet for Cirque du Soleil