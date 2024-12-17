GOBLIN:MACBETH Comes To The Citadel Theatre This January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The second show in Citadel's theatrically-adventurous Highwire Series, Goblin:Macbeth is set to take to the Rice Theatre this January.

Goblin:Macbeth, a Spontaneous Theatre creation by Rebecca Northan, Bruce Horak and Ellis Lalonde, follows the story of three goblins who come across a copy of the Complete Works of William Shakespeare, and decide to take over the stage, choosing the bloodiest play they can find, Macbeth. Blending comedy, fantasy and tragedy, in an unpredictably interactive and exciting theatrical experience, the goblins present a uniquely fresh take on a Shakespearean classic.

“What if we didn't know who was playing Macbeth? Or what human was inhabiting any role, for that matter? If we could effectively remove, conceal, or obscure the persona of the actor, could we shift the spotlight from player back to text? The idea of Goblins doing Shakespeare seemed obvious to me. I have a profound love of words, as well as a background in mask work, improvisation and misbehavior.” – Rebecca Northan, Director of Goblin:Macbeth.

Goblin: Macbeth plays January 11 to February 2, 2025, in the Rice Theatre. Tickets are on sale online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

Accessible Performances are taking place on January 26 at 7:30pm (ASL Interpreted and Closed Captions), and February 2 at 1:30pm (Touch Tour and Audio Described). Funding for Accessible Performances is provided by the Edmonton Community Foundation.

Comments