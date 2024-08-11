Award-Winning Puppet Musical EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS Comes To Edmonton Fringe

Emilio's A Million Chameleons is a puppet-filled musical theatre spectacular all about being true to yourself, and letting your inner sparkle shine.
After 2023's THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery (Best Original Script, Patrons' Pick 2022), Fringe favorite The Pucking Fuppet Co. is back - this time with a show that's fun for the whole family. Earlier this year, the show won Best Family Show, Best of Fest, and the Impact Award at the Orlando Fringe Festival.
Emilio is bringing his world-famous chameleon circus right to you! But what happens when it all falls apart? Emilio's A Million Chameleons is a puppet-filled musical theatre spectacular all about being true to yourself, and letting your inner sparkle shine.
The show stars internationally-celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx, who received a Dora Nomination in Toronto for his performance earlier this year. Proulx can be seen on Family Jr. (The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy), and Prime Video, and CBC Gem. Upcoming, Proulx will play Olaf in the first regional Canadian production of Disney's Frozen at Halifax's Neptune Theatre.
Ever wanna feel like a kid again?
SHOWTIMES:
THU 15 AUG @ 8:00PM
FRI 16 AUG @ 8:45 PM
SAT 17 AUG @ 12:00PM
SUN 18 AUG @ 10:30PM
TUE 20 AUG @ 1:45PM
WED 21 AUG @ 7:00PM
THU 22 AUG @ 3:30PM
FRI 23 AUG @ 5:15PM
SAT 24 AUG @ 1:45PM
VENUE:
Venue 15: Campus Saint-Jean Auditorium
8406 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury, Edmonton, AB T6C 4G9, Canada
WEBSITE:
TICKETS:
https://tickets.fringetheatre.ca/event/601:5920/
