David van Belle's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to The Citadel Theatre

David van Belle's adaptation of the Charles Dickens novella takes to the Maclab Stage at The Citadel Theatre for its sixth year. Ebenezer Scrooge has been given just one night to redeem himself but will the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help him overcome a lifetime of indifference before all hope is lost? This redemption story of a miserly old man, visited by three ghosts during the night of Christmas Eve, and forced to relive the pain, sorrow and joys of his life to reform his ways has become one of Edmonton's favourite Christmas traditions.

This year the Citadel will be celebrating its 25th year showcasing A Christmas Carol! The Citadel's tradition for the past 25 years has been to mark the start of the holidays by welcoming families and friends back to share in the spirit and feel the warmth of the season. New this year is a special added matinee performance on Christmas Eve.

Audiences will be transported to the mid-1950s with nostalgic songs like I'll be Home For Christmas and White Christmas and experience the magic of the season. This musical adaptation by van Belle is filled with delightful music and dancing, spectacular theatrics, comedy, love and most importantly, holiday cheer.

Reprising the role of Scrooge for the third year is Edmonton-favourite, John Ullyatt. He is joined by Patricia Zentilli as Emily Cratchit, and Breanna Bender and Emmy Richardson who alternate performances as Tim Cratchit.

Originally directed by Daryl Cloran, this production will be led by Lianna Makuch, who directed Punctuate! Theatre's First Métis Man of Odesa in our 2022/23 season and won a Dora Award for Outstanding Direction. The beautiful set and costumes are designed by Cory Sincennes, with Lighting Design by Leigh Ann Vardy and Music Direction by Mishelle Cuttler.

A Christmas Carol by David van Belle plays in the Maclab Theatre November 23 to December 24, 2024. Tickets are available online or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Citadel Theatre is celebrating 24 years in partnership with Edmonton's Food Bank during the run of A Christmas Carol. To date, patrons have raised over $1.5 million for the Food Bank with the matching help of Capital Power. This year, Capital Power has once again pledged matching donations up to $25,000. Patrons will be able to donate online via QR code, or in person after each performance.

Accessible Performances are happening Sunday, December 8 at 7:30pm (Relaxed, ASL Interpreted and Open Captioned Performance) and Sunday, December 15 at 1:30pm (Audio Described Performance).

