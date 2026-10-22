Citadel Theatre Receives $1M Donation to Fund New Play Development

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The Citadel Theatre's long-time supporter Arnold Rumbold is donating $1,000,000 to establish the Rumbold New Play Prize, a transformative investment in the development of new theatrical works and the artists who bring them to life.

New play development is essential to the future of Canadian theatre. From the first spark of an idea to a fully realized production, developing a new play requires time, collaboration, mentorship, and resources.

Since 2018, the Citadel Theatre has been a driving force in developing new dramatic work locally and internationally. With 15 premieres to date, eight of which have gone on to productions across Canada and beyond, these projects have carried the spirit of Edmonton far beyond the city. Through commissions, mentorship programs, and partnerships, the Citadel supports new work from its earliest beginnings to the Mainstage and the stages of partner companies across the country.

The Citadel's longstanding commitment to commissioning new work is reflected in its upcoming production of The Great Gatsby, a commissioned adaptation by Erin Shields running October 31 to November 22, 2026. By commissioning artists to reimagine stories for the stage, the Citadel creates opportunities for new theatrical perspectives to reach audiences while continuing to expand Canada's theatrical repertoire.

Behind productions like The Great Gatsby is an ongoing investment in the artists and ideas that will shape the theatre of tomorrow. The Citadel's Playwrights Lab provides Edmonton and Alberta playwrights with the time, mentorship, and professional collaboration to develop ambitious new scripts for the Citadel's two Mainstage spaces: the Shoctor and Maclab Theatres.

The Citadel has revealed the four playwrights selected for the 2026/27 Playwrights Lab: Amanda Samuelson, Nicole Moeller, Mhairi Berg, and Jana O'Connor. This season-long program brings together a cohort of four writers to develop a new full-length play or book for a musical project, with a focus on innovative, large-scale storytelling that reflects diverse perspectives and speaks to a wide audience.

Led by Associate Artistic Director Mieko Ouchi, the Lab runs from October 2026 to June 2027, culminating in full readings or readings of portions of their works with professional actors as part of the Citadel's Collider Festival, June 25–27, 2027.

The Rumbold New Play Prize builds on this ongoing work, helping create the conditions for artists to develop ambitious new projects and for original stories to find their audiences.

The Rumbold New Play Prize is being established in an Endowment Fund at the Edmonton Community Foundation, and is a huge step towards the sustainability, creativity, and vibrancy of the future of Canadian theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 03 Hrs 05 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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