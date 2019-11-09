BWW Review: Broadway-Bound SIX Rules Edmonton

Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Survived. Welcome to Six, the bona fide musical smash. For the first time in history -herstory- the wives of the notorious King Henry VIII bask in the spotlight, belting infectious pop anthems and sharing sassy banter while strutting around in bedazzled sky-high heels.

Written by 25-year-old Cambridge graduates Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six was initially a low-key side project intended for their friends to perform at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. However, in a whirlwind twist that can only be described as a Cinderella story, Six subsequently inherited a rightful place on London's West End, garnering multiple Olivier Award nominations and a fan base of loyal subjects. This overnight sensation makes its royal residence at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre before expanding its queendom to none other than the dazzling lights of Broadway.

Rather than wallow in weepy ballads and hanky-inducing soliloquies, the queens straighten their crowns and get in reformation, offering each other shimmering shoulders to cry on and sharing saucy banter. Catherine of Aragon (Adrianna Hicks), Anne Boleyn (Winnipegger Andrea Macasaet), Jane Seymour (Abby Mueller), Anna of Cleves (Brittney Mack), Katherine Howard (Samantha Pauly), and Catherine Parr (Anna Uzele), are all captivating, enchanting with their own respective spunk and vocal prowess. Each queen is sympathetic in her plight for courting the audience's favour in becoming their girl band's crowning jewel, showcasing stellar talents and delivering songs that will very likely get stuck in your head. Musical highlights include splashy opener Ex-Wives, Anne Boleyn's mischievous Don't Lose Ur Head, and Katherine Howard's infectious showstopper All You Wanna Do. And that's to say nothing of the dynamic Haus of Holbein, in which the royals don neon glow-in-the dark ruffs and glasses.

Sassy and sensational, Six is 100% worth losing your head over. It runs at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre until November 24 and recommended for ages 12 and up.





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories