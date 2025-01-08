News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BEA by Mick Gordon to be Presented at Edmonton’s Shadow Theatre

Performances will run from January 23 - February 9, 2025.

Edmonton’s Shadow Theatre will present a unique and joyful play about dying with dignity.
Bea is lively, naughty and full of life. When she asks something of her Mother that no parent would want to be asked, and her Best Friend something beyond the call of duty, they are both forced to challenge the boundaries of their own compassion.

"Bea, the play, is at times funny, and at times shocking, and it is a story affecting many of us," says Artistic Director John Hudson. "It is an insightful show about compassion, life, and death, and an important one to present."

Bea is Directed by Amanda Goldberg and stars Kate Newby, Kristin Unruh, Michael Watt.

The Creative team includes Costume Designer Deanna Finnman; Sound Designer Lindsey Walker; Set Designer Ximena Pinilla; Lighting Designer Whittyn Jason; Disability Consultant Miranda Allen; Movement Consultant Julie Murphy; Production Manager Tiana McLean; Stage Manager Elizabeth Allison.



