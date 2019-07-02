Youth Theater Program Receives Grant From JCF

Center Stage Jackson receives grant from the Jackson Literary and Art Association Endowment Fund at the Jackson Community Foundation to its Youth Theater program.



Center Stage Jackson recently received a $1,000.00 grant from the Jackson Literary and Art Association Endowment Fund at the Jackson Community Foundation. The grant will help further Center Stage Jackson's mission to expose youth to and educate youth in the theatre arts by producing plays and musicals, creating a hands-on learning experience.



Center Stage Jackson is thrilled to have the financial support of the Jackson Community Foundation. The Center Stage Jackson Youth Theater is entering its 13th season of serving the youth of Jackson County.



Center Stage Jackson Youth Theater is for 3rd-9th graders in Jackson County. Youth are taught about nearly all aspects of a production, from auditioning, blocking, learning to show emotion on stage, applying stage makeup, and more. No experience is necessary! Youth Theater is a great way for youth to learn basic theater skills before trying high school or Main Stage productions. Two Youth Theater productions are put on each season: One play in November, and a musical in March, each performing three times over one weekend.



The Jackson Community Foundation is dedicated to our Mission: We connect people and resources to causes that strengthen and build our community. For Jackson. For good. For ever. To learn more about the Foundation or how to establish an endowment your name, go to www.jacksoncf.org.

Center Stage Jackson is Jackson, Michigan's community theatre group. Formed in 2000-2001 following the merger of the Clark Lake Players and the Jackson Civic Theater, Center Stage Jackson is a 501(c)3 non-profit production company dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions and providing a positive atmosphere for artistic expression for the adults and children of the Jackson, Michigan area. As Your Community Theatre, Center Stage Jackson performs at various area venues including The Potter Center at Jackson College, The Sandhill Crane Vineyards, The Middle School at Parkside, Jackson's First Presbyterian Church, the Jackson District Library, and more!





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You