Williamston Theatre Receives Grants From Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds For Tourism

The Williamston Theatre has been awarded a grant from the Ingham County Hotel/Motel Grant Fund through the Arts Council of Greater Lansing in support of its marketing initiatives to out-of-county residents.

"We're so grateful to receive this funding," said Williamston Theatre's Executive Director John Lepard. "This support allows us to promote our programming to live theatre patrons throughout Michigan. Out-of-county visitors coming to the Williamston Theatre have a very positive impact on our local economy."

The Arts Council of Greater Lansing announced grant funding totaling more than $129,035.08 to be distributed to arts organizations in the Capital region. This funding is provided through the Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts and Tourism and supports the creative growth of Lansing communities. Funding was awarded to the following recipients: All of the Above Hip Hop Academy; All-of-us Express Children's Theatre (AECT); Capital City Film Festival (CCFF); Center Park Productions; City of East Lansing; Downtown Lansing Inc.; East Lansing Art Festival; East Lansing Film Festival; Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University; Happendance, Inc.; Impression 5 Science Center; Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center; Lansing Symphony Orchestra; Old Town Commercial Association; R.E. Olds Transportation Museum; REO Town Commercial Association; The Cracked Pot Studio Tour; Wharton Center for Performing Arts; Williamston Theatre.

The Williamston Theatre's upcoming production is the World Premiere of New Releases, by Joseph Zettelmaier, in performance May 9 - June 9, 2019. Additional information is available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.





