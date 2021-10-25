Williamston Theatre Presents THIS WONDERFUL LIFE

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is thrilled to kick off Season 15 with This Wonderful Life by Steve Murray. Performances for this beautiful holiday story begin Thursday, November 18 and run through Sunday, December 19. Tickets go on sale at Noon on Tuesday, October 26.

John Lepard returns to the Williamston stage in his award-winning role as George Bailey, Mr. Potter, and the entire population of Bedford Falls in this theatrical re-telling of the classic holiday film It's A Wonderful Life. Superbly adapted from the most irresistible and entertaining "what if" story of all time, this heartwarming tale reminds us of the power of perspective, friendship and faith. A holiday experience for the whole family.

This Wonderful Life stars John Lepard (To Quiet The Quiet, A Hunting Shack Christmas). WT Artistic Director, Tony Caselli (These Mortal Hosts) is the Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (These Mortal Hosts, 900 Miles to International Falls), Lighting Design by Dennis D. Miller (These Mortal Hosts, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show), Sound Design by Quintessa Galinatt (New Releases, Silent Sky) and Props Design by Michelle Raymond (These Mortal Host, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (These Mortal Hosts, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show).

Performances for This Wonderful Life will run from November 18 through December 19 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 3:00PM and 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Please note there will be no performance on Thursday, November 25 and an additional performance on Friday, November 26 at 3:00PM. There will only be one Preview performance of This Wonderful Life on Thursday, November 18. Audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director on November 18. The Official Opening Night is Friday, November 19. The Military Matinee is Saturday, November 20. Conversation Sunday is Sunday, December 12.

Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655- SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is now a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

Alongside many theatres across the state and the country, and following the lead of theatres on Broadway, Williamston Theatre has implemented a vaccination policy to welcome audiences back. - All patrons, including children, attending Williamston Theatre performances must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID, OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test. - Proof of vaccination or test status will be checked at the door upon your arrival to the Theatre. Vaccination status can be proven with a CDC issued vaccination card or with the Williamston Theatre's pass on the Bindle app.

- All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.

If on the day of the performance patrons are asked to stay home and contact our box office to release your seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received a number of local awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off of I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2021-2022 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).