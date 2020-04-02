Wharton Center's TAKE IT FROM THE TOP Canceled

Michigan State University has closed campus for all pre-college programs this summer due to the continuous spread of the virus. That means Wharton Center's 2020 TAKE IT FROM THE TOP professional theatre workshops are canceled. Registered students will receive an email regarding refund information.

"Wharton Center continues to be affected by this pandemic," says Wharton Center's Executive Director Mike Brand. "Our mission is built on engagement with the community, and to that end, our team is in the process of creating new, virtual, opportunities that we will soon share. I encourage our patrons to continue to monitor Wharton Center's social media channels for updates."

TAKE IT FROM THE TOP is a series of thrilling, hands-on workshops offered through Wharton Center's Institute for Arts & Creativity. Participants - from second graders to adults- receive a unique opportunity to train with a talented team of leading Broadway professionals.

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding COVID-19, visit msu.edu/virus.





