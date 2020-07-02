Wharton Center Continues whARTon Wednesdays

Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Wharton Center posts virtual content to the Wharton Facebook page and YouTube channel specific to keeping art at the center of your day. The series of posts is called whARTon Wednesdays. Join us for lessons designed for the entire family. Examples include learning how to make instruments at home, how to stretch and relax, the do's and don'ts of dance auditions, and much more. These interactive engagement sessions are designed to be comfortable and fun ... all part of Wharton Center's mission to share the power of the performing arts with their community.

Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity offers many ways to inspire the mind and move the soul through arts engagement and education.

Registration is now taking place for a variety of online classes, including whARTon at home and Take It From The Top. whARTon at home includes courses in performing arts for people of all interest levels who want to learn from and create alongside professionals from the comfort of their home. Participants will join Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity teaching artists online in educational classes that require nothing more than a laptop, tablet or phone, internet service, and the desire to learn.

The Institute's popular Take It From The Top program brings together an array of Broadway professionals for annual musical theatre workshops. Only this year, it's virtual. This series of thrilling workshops is offered to participants from pre-teens to young adults. They receive a unique opportunity to train with a brilliant team of leading Broadway professionals. Former instructors include such talented Broadway performers as the 2014 Tony Award® winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Kinky Boots), Billy Porter, and Shoshana Bean, who starred in Waitress on Broadway.

If you have questions about any of their summer offerings, please contact Kelly Stuible-Clark at 517-884-3166 or stuible3@whartoncenter.com.

