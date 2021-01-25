Wharton Center Announces 2021 Planned Return To The Stage

Wharton Center's much-anticipated return to live performances is now expected to occur this fall with a series of Broadway hits, beginning with Pretty Woman: The Musical, September 14-19, 2021.

Renamed the 21 Season, it will now feature the rescheduled performances of Cats and Disney's Frozen, along with Pretty Woman: The Musical. The pared-down Broadway season package is still available by subscription, and single tickets will be available in the coming months. Additionally, because many artists and tours have canceled their performance plans due to travel restrictions and concerns about the pandemic, events originally scheduled in the 2020-2021 performing arts series have been canceled.

Wharton Center's 21 Season includes:

• Pretty Woman: The Musical - September 14-19, 2021

• Cats - January 4-9, 2022*

• Disney's Frozen - January 27-February 6, 2022*

Three events from the 2019-2020 season are also being rescheduled:• Dear Evan Hansen - May 17-22, 2022• Davina & The Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown - November 4, 2021 The Klezmatics - November 10, 2021

For patrons who have purchased a ticket to any of the shows outlined above, you will receive an email within the next week providing specific information on your options for the rescheduled dates.

Patrons with performing arts included in their 20-21 subscription package will receive a refund for those purchases or may donate their refund to the Wharton Center Relief Fund whartoncenter.com/relief-fund

In addition to the 21 Season, Wharton Center continues to work on planning the 2021-2022 season, which will include the eagerly awaited return of Hamilton. Dates for the return of Hamilton and the full 2021-22 season lineup will be announced in late Spring.