Vera Quartet, Pianist Meng-Chieh Liu Coming To Oakland University's Varner Recital Hall

Oakland University, in collaboration with The Chamber Music Society of Detroit, will welcome the multi award-winning Vera Quartet and pianist Meng-Chieh Liu to campus on Sunday, March 15 for "Curtis on Tour," a global touring initiative of the country's most renowned conservatories.

The program will include one of Beethoven's early string quartets, the Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4; String Quartet No. 4 ("Silent Temple") by University of Michigan composer Bright Sheng; and César Franck's Piano Quintet in F minor.

Meng-Chieh Liu will also give a piano master class at Oakland at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13. The free class will take place in Room 134 in the School of Music, Theatre and Dance and is open to students and to the general public.

Both the master class and concert take place at Varner Hall, which is located at 371 Varner Drive in Rochester Hills.

Tickets are $30 for the general public, $25 for seniors, and $10 for student. To purchase tickets, visit www.etix.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You