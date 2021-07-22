Tibbits Summer Theatre Closes Season With ON GOLDEN POND

A golden way to end the summer, Tibbits Summer Theatre will close its 58th professional summer theatre season with "On Golden Pond" July 28 through August 6 at the historic Tibbits Opera House.

This heartwarming play tells the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory-but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel is ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman. They delight in all the small things they cherish and that continue to enrich their long life together. This Tony and Drama Desk award-winning play became the beloved Oscar winning film of the same name starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.

Tibbits Artistic Director Peter Riopelle said "This beautiful, poignant and funny show about family relationships and evergreen love and devotion is the perfect way to close our season. Jam-packed with a cast of Tibbits audience favorites and talented newcomers as well, it really is a "golden" way to end the summer!

Tibbits Summer Theatre features a core group of professional company members from across the United States. "On Golden Pond" will include Tibbits favorites Paul Kerr as Norman and Gloria Logan as Ethel, along with other Tibbits veterans Stephanie Burdick, Peter Riopelle, Chad Tallon, and newcomer Jack Hopewell. The production will be directed by Brenda Sparks. It will feature lighting design by Catie Blencowe, set design by Stephanie Burdick and Brenda Sparks, costume design by Dusti Donbrock, and sound design by Henry Sendek. Lexa Walker leads the technicians as technical director with Rachel Marengere as stage manager, and Josh Rockwell, Scott Pauley, Leon Kriser, and Chloe Ammond rounding out the technical staff.

The 2021 TST Season which includes "On Golden Pond" is presented through the generous sponsorship support of Coldwater Board of Public Utilities, Vandervoort, Christ & Fisher, P.C.; Parrish Excavating, Inc.; and Frederick Family Dental. Additional sponsors include Coldwater Orthodontics & Aligner Center; Dr. Jon & Seibra Herbener; The Bushouse Family; ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing; Coldwater Exchange Club; Matthew C. Christopher, DDS; Great Lakes Chiropractic; Honor Credit Union; and Vested Risk Strategies. Additional funding is provided by the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

All summer theatre performances will now be held at Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater, MI. Tickets for "On Golden Pond" are $28 (including fees), with discounts available to Tibbits members. Performances will run July 28, 30, August 3, 5 and 6 at 7:30pm and July 29 and August 4 at 2pm. Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, at the Tibbits admin office at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater 9 am to 5 pm weekdays or by calling 517-278-6029.