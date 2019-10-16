Thistle Rose Academy of Arts Presents DRACULA

Celebrate the fall season of specters and chills with Thistle Rose Academy of Arts by attending their latest production, DRACULA.

This performance is presented by Thistle Rose Players, a division of the Academy. This diverse company of talented performers is an auditioned cast from the community. All experience levels are welcome to audition.

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts is a mobile theater company, collaborating with local venues for performances. For this engagement, we are excited to be working with First Presbyterian Church of Farmington. This performance will be located in a smaller, custom studio theater. This intimate performance setting will provide for full audience immersion in the chills and thrills of Dracula.

This new adaptation restores the suspense and seduction of Bram Stoker's classic novel to the stage. As Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearances - in a valiant attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate. Rich with both humor and horror, this play paints a wickedly theatrical picture of Stoker's famous vampire.

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts is an inclusive organization that seeks to engage community members of all ages, walks of life and skill levels to explore, grow and practice all manner of the Arts.





