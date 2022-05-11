Theatre and Dance at Wayne Announces 2022-2023 Season

Theatre and Dance at Wayne, the producing arm of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University, has announced its 2022-2023 production season.

Theatre and Dance at Wayne has curated a season of theatre and dance productions that will delight and inspire you with four plays, two musicals, two dance concerts, and four student-run productions.

The season opens in September 2022 with Rent, the iconic musical about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., opening in October 2022, is a wildly experimental and inventive new play that does not behave, is about the conundrums of being a woman in the 21st century. Fans of Shakespeare will be thrilled to attend his comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor in November 2022.

February 2023 marks Theatre and Dance at Wayne's long-awaited move to the Hilberry Gateway. The first show on the STAGE at the Hilberry Gateway is the provocative, poignant and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet. In April 2023, we celebrate our first musical in the new Hilberry Gateway with the daring, provocative, and exuberantly entertaining musical Cabaret. In May 2023, a sophisticated and poetic stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando by Sarah Ruhl takes the stage in the STUDIO at the Hilberry Gateway to tell the story of a young nobleman who is drawn into a love affair with Queen Elizabeth I.

In December 2022 and April 2023, Theatre and Dance at Wayne's dancers are excited to bring you dance productions full of extraordinary visuals and tests of human ability in the form of our December Dance Concert and Spring Dance Concert. After our December Dance Concert in the Allesee Dance Theatre, our dancers will move to the STAGE at the Hilberry Gateway for our Spring Dance Concert in April 2023.

The first of our student-run Underground productions takes the stage in November 2022 with The End of a Society, an Afro-futuristic adventure written and directed by Hilberry Graduate Company member LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Also in November 2022, The People Vs. Friar Laurence, The Man Who Killed Romeo and Juliet is a musical comedy telling the story of Romeo and Juliet from a new perspective. Hilberry Graduate Company member Lindsey Sigler's adaptation of The Yellow Wallpaper, a work based on the 1892 novel by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, will be directed by Sigler in February 2023. She Kills Monsters, a one act comedic adventure drama that addresses themes of familial bonds, LGBTQ+ issues, and the struggles of being an outcast, completes our student-run production series in April 2023.

Subscriptions to Theatre and Dance at Wayne's 2022-2023 season are on sale at www.wsushows.com. Our season subscription includes Rent, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet, Cabaret, and Orlando. Subscription Add-Ons include Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., December Dance Concert, and Spring Dance Concert, and the shows in the Underground series.