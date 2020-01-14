Theatre NOVA To Produce Michigan Premiere Of APPLE SEASON

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents the Michigan premiere of "Apple Season" by E. M. Lewis.

When her father dies, Lissie returns to her family's apple orchard after escaping from there with her brother Roger many years before. But a chance encounter with an old flame conjures haunting family secrets she thought she'd left behind. As Lissie tumbles down a rabbit hole of memory and grief, she must choose whether to preserve her tangled past--or burn it to the ground.

Directed by David Wolber (Admissions, Stargazers, The How and the Why), featuring Alysia Kolascz (Bright Half Life), Matthew Swift, and Jeremy Kucharek (Admissions). The production and design team includes Monica Spencer (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker(lighting design), Angeline Fox Maniglia (costume design), Carla Milarch (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

Tickets are $22, and Theatre NOVA continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 or buy them in person at the box office one hour before showtime.





