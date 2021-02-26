Theatre NOVA Presents The Play Of The Month: MORTAL FOOLS By Catherine Zudak

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents a new play written specifically for the Zoom format each month (January through April) with their PLAY OF THE MONTH series. "Mortal Fools" by Catherine Zudak, the third offering in the series, will be performed live on Zoom on Wednesday, March 31 at 8pm and available ON DEMAND for Series Pass holders through May.

In "Mortal Fools," Captain Michaels, an intelligence officer stationed in Afghanistan, has to determine whether or not an Army Major committed treason for the love of a beautiful war correspondent, Lailah. The case appears open and shut, but Michaels has his doubts. He calls on a civilian contractor, his ex-wife, to help him uncover the truth. But, can his ex convince him the reporter is blameless as well? Or will Michaels have to terminate Lailah's life? Directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director, David Wolber. Featuring Alysia Kolascz ("Apple Season," "Bright Half Life"), Patrick Loos, Bryan Lark and Shelby Seeley.

Tickets are $10 each month, or $30 for a Series Pass, which includes admission to four plays for the price of three and the opportunity to view all four plays ON DEMAND if any of the live performances are missed. Purchase tickets online at www.TheatreNova.org. For more information, pleasea??email a2theatrenova@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Theatre NOVA's ongoing efforts to stay alive through the pandemic. This activity is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.