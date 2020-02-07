The Ringwald Presents DANCE NATION

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world.

Like those girls, Dance Nation is also taking over the world. Playwright Clare Barron has crafted a play so funny, honest, and full of life the world is taking notice. In addition to being a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Dance Nation also won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the Relentless Award (in a tie with Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves). After successful runs at Playwrights Horizons in New York and at Chicago's famed Steppenwolf Theatre, The Ringwald is proud to present the Michigan premiere.

Barron's razor-sharp play tells the story of 6 pre-teen girls and one boy (played by actors of all ages) in a competitive dance troupe from Liverpool, Indiana whose competitive season, under the expert guidance of Dance Teacher Pat, is leading to the finals. If they keep winning they'll make it all the way to Nationals in Tampa. And they'll get there on an airplane. But, the more you think you know about this play and these characters, the more they will surprise you.

Directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck and featuring Melissa Beckwith, Karen Kron Dickson, Maya Gangadharan, Linda Rabin Hammel, Asia Marie Hicks, Rashi Sarwar, Katy Schoetzow, Matthew Wallace, and Joel Mitchell as Dance Teacher Pat. Choreography is by Geri Elise Conner and Jordan Gagnon is Stage Manager.

The design team features Dan Koch on set, Vince Kelley on costumes, and Brandy Joe Plambeck designing lights and sound.

Tickets are $20 for Friday/Saturday (8pm) and Sunday (5pm) performances and Monday night tickets are ONLY $10! Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors eleven years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Head Over Heels, Death of a Salesman,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.

DANCE NATION CAST & CREW

Melissa Beckwith as Zuzu

Karen Kron Dickson as Vanessa,The Moms

Maya Gangadharan as Ashlee

Linda Rabin Hammel as Maeve

Asia Marie Hicks as Amina

Joel Mitchell as Dance Teacher Pat

Rashi Sarwar as Connie

Katy Schoetzow as Sophia

Matthew Wallace as Luke



Director Brandy Joe Plambeck

Choreographer Geri Elise Conner

Stage Manager Jordan Gagnon

Set Design Dan Koch

Costume Design Vince Kelley

Lighting Design Brandy Joe Plambeck

Sound Design Brandy Joe Plambeck





