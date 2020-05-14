The Purple Rose Theatre Announces Virtual Auditions for 2020/2021 Season

The Purple Rose Theatre Company gas announced general auditions, via video submission, for the 2020 / 2021 season. The Purple Rose is seeking actors ages 18 years and over. Both Equity and Non-Equity actors are welcome. The theatre will be casting principle, supporting and understudy roles.

Due to COVID-19, The Purple Rose Theatre Company will only be accepting digital submissions as general auditions for the 2020-2021 Season. Actors are asked to submit a video audition with two contrasting contemporary monologues that are each one minute in length along with headshot and resume to Sanville@purplerosetheatre.org beginning Friday, May 15, 2020. Submissions will be received by Guy Sanville, Artistic Director until June 15, 2020. Callbacks for specific roles will be held at a later date and those candidates will be notified by phone. Actors may also mail a current headshot and resume to the attention of Guy Sanville, Artistic Director, The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.

The tentative 2020 / 2021 season includes "Paint Night" by Carey Crim; "Norma and Wanda," a Purple Rose revival by Jeff Daniels; "Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine," a world premiere by David MacGregor; and "A Jukebox for the Algonquin," a world premiere by Paul Stroili. The Purple Rose Theatre Company operates under an SPT Tier 6 contract with Actors' Equity Association and employs both Equity and non-Equity actors. The current Equity salary is $493 per week.





