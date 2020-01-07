The Players Guild Of Dearborn Presents LAUGHING STOCK

A hilarious backstage farce and a genuinely affectionate look into the world of the theatre and the people who bring it to life. When The Playhouse, a rustic New England summer theatre, schedules a repertory season of Dracula, Hamlet and Charley's Aunt, comic mayhem and theatrical hell ensues. Faced with eccentric directors, a limited budget, and a challenging schedule, the troupe valiantly tries to keep the theatre afloat. We follow the well-intentioned but over-matched company as they go from outrageous auditions to ego-driven rehearsals, from technical nightmares to opening nights gone disastrously awry, from the elation of a great play well told to the comic and nostalgic season close. A riotous comedy for anyone who loves (or loves to be a part of) theatre!

Laughing Stock is directed by Kori Bielaniec. The production team includes Kristen Campbell as Assistant Director with Tim Carney and Frann Stempek as Co-Producers.

The cast of Laughing Stock includes Alex Gojkov (Gordon Page), Andrew St. John (Jack Morris), Jazzmin Sharara (Susannah Huntsman), Emily Kaltz (Mary Pierre), David Zolotarchuk (Tyler Taylor), William McCloskey (Vernon Volker), Nick Szczerba (Richfield Hawksley), Sue DeLosier (Daisy Coates), Ken Kilgore (Craig Conlin), Julie Ballantyne Brown (Sarah McKay), Adam Lynch (Henry Mills), Kaitlyn Cross (Karma Schneider), Michael Stec (Braun Oakes), and Casey Coulter (Ian Milliken).

Laughing Stock runs for three weekends. January 10-12, 17-19, 24-26. Friday and Saturday shows at 8:00 p.m and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 and can be bought at the door, by calling 313-561-TKTS or by going online, to the playersguildofdearborn.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Deckert





