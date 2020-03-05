The Hinterlands Present Double Edge Theatre's LEONORA AND ALEJANDRO

As part of a year-long contemporary performance series Assemblage, Detroit-based performance company The Hinterlands presents Double Edge Theatre (Ashfield, MA) in their hallucinatory work Leonora & Alejandro: La Maga y el Maestro April 2-5 at the Jam Handy Building. The production is a co-presentation by Detroit Public Theatre.

Inspired by the visual art, writings and life of British-born Mexican artist Leonora Carrington and her mentorship of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, this surreal performance is steeped in alchemy, revealing the melding of great seers as well as their spiritual tug of war. The performance premiered at the Peak Performance Series at Montclair State University and was chosen as a Critic's Pick by the New York Times, who called it: "Quietly astounding."

"[A]s the 2016 election approached, and so much misogyny was laid bare, I realized that I could not make any more performances without a woman as a central figure. Discovering Leonora Carrington is no less than a revelation-- of an artistic partner, mentor, guide, and inspiration." Stacy Klein, director.

Leonora & Alejandro: La Maga y el Maestro

Directed and conceived by Stacy Klein with Jennifer Johnson as Leonora Carrington and Carlos Uriona as Alejandro Jodorowsky

April 2-4, 8PM and April 5 at 7PM (run time: 70 minutes)

At the Jam Handy Building (2900 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202)

Tickets ($20-$35): https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4442131

"Double Edge provides a level of stage virtuosity that is rare among American theater ensembles." Jedediah Wheeler, Executive Director for Arts and Cultural Programming, Peak Performances at Montclair State University

Leonora & Alejandro: La Maga y el Maestro is the third performance presented by The Hinterlands and co-presenters as a part of Assemblage. Assemblage is a yearlong experimental performance series created by The Hinterlands presenting internationally-recognized theatre and dance to audiences in Detroit, while linking Detroit performing artists into national networks and conversations around cutting edge contemporary performance-making. Funded through support by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation's 2018 Knight Arts Challenge, Assemblage is conducted in partnership between The Hinterlands, University Musical Society, Detroit Public Theatre, Daring Dances, and Jennifer Harge/Harge Dance Stories. https://www.thehinterlands.org/assemblage





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You