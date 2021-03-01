The Encore Musical Theatre Company Launches $2.5 Million Capital Campaign to Renovate the Historic Copeland Building

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has launched a $2.5 million capital campaign to fund the renovation of the historic Copeland building in Dexter, Michigan. This renovation will create an expanded, public arts destination in downtown Dexter, attracting tens of thousands to local businesses and the surrounding community annually through professional musical theatre productions and an active arts education program for youth of all ages.

With a lead gift of $500,000 from the Benard L. Maas Foundation, along with several major gifts and an outpouring of support from their patron base, the capital campaign has surpassed the midway point to their $2.5 million goal.

The newly enhanced creative hub will offer flexibility to accommodate a variety of needs, including public meeting spaces, advanced productions, and room for expanded arts education programs. "We are very excited for what 2021 holds for both The Encore Musical Theatre Company and our community," stated Daniel Cooney, Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "Our new building is evolving into a state-of-the-art theatre center, where the finest talent of southeast Michigan, Broadway, and other top industry professionals will come together to produce and develop extraordinary shows. This is also an opportunity to breathe new life into a historic building, and to provide musical theatre training to the next generation of artists in our region."

"We can only do this with the help of our community's generous donors," stated Co-Founder and Managing Director, Anne Koch. "Since its inception, The Encore Musical Theatre Company has enjoyed great supportive partnerships that are invested in growing our community. We need their help now to take this program to its next stage."

The campaign is seeking additional gifts to raise the remaining $1.3 million dollars in 2021. Naming rights are still available for the building, lobby, entrance, café/bar, mezzanine, green room, dressing rooms, multi-purpose room, and other areas within the 20,000 square foot facility. The campaign committee is asking individuals, businesses, and organizations with a love for the arts and musical theatre to consider giving a tax-deductible donation.

For more information on the capital campaign, the theatre, or to see more information on past or future shows, visit TheEncoreTheatre.org.